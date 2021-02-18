Florida Highway Patrol
A 72-year-old Port Charlotte man died on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

He was driving a motor home northbound with a 72-year-old woman passenger near mile marker 161. The man suffered a medical incident and drove off the road, crashing into a parked pickup, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the car with him was not injured, and neither was the driver of the pickup.

