A 72-year-old Port Charlotte man died on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
He was driving a motor home northbound with a 72-year-old woman passenger near mile marker 161. The man suffered a medical incident and drove off the road, crashing into a parked pickup, troopers said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the car with him was not injured, and neither was the driver of the pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.