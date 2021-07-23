DeSoto County Sheriff deputies arrested the final alleged shooter involved in a feud among teens which erupted into gun violence last Saturday.
Alexis Cervantes, 14, was charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Probable cause showed he was the secondary shooter in the incident which occurred near Southwest Hillsborough Avenue.
Alexis was later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Manatee County.
Victor Cervantes, 17, was the first person arrested in connection to the shooting.
He was reported to have shot into a vehicle, injuring all three occupants as part of a "retaliatory incident between feuding teens," according to the DCSO.
Detectives responded to DeSoto Memorial Hospital last Saturday concerning three patients who were being treated for gunshot wounds.
After speaking with them, detectives learned the victims were in a vehicle near Southwest Hillsborough Avenue, when they were allegedly approached by Cervantes who pulled up next to them in a vehicle and began shooting into their vehicle.
Cervantes was booked on attempted murder charges at the DeSoto County Jail and was later transported to a juvenile detention facility in Manatee County.
Last Tuesday, a second person was arrested in connection with the shooting: 18-year-old Alexa Biviana Avilez, of the 6200 block of S.W. Shores Avenue, in Arcadia.
She was being held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital was temporarily put on lockdown following the incident.
"It is always our policy that if there is a victim of a violent crime such as a shooting, the hospital goes on partial lockdown to ensure the attacker does not follow the victim to the hospital to continue their attack," said hospital spokesperson Sarah Hipp.
