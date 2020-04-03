Two fires in two hours kept Charlotte County firefighters busy Thursday.
First was an old, abandoned building off of Bayshore Road fully engulfed in flames. Charlotte County Fire & EMS received the call around 4:25 p.m., dispatching battalion two and four to the Port Charlotte scene, as well as four engines, two trucks and a rescue vehicle.
First responders fought the fire from the outside to keep it from spreading to the surrounding area, the department stated on a social media page Thursday night.
The fire was under control by 5:03 p.m., according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
“The fire seems suspicious because the building did not have electricity,” the department wrote. There was no one on the scene when officials arrived.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. If the public has information, they can report it online at www.ArsonReporting.FLDFS.com or call 1-877-662-7766.
A couple of hours later — between a minor plane incident and a possible propane leak — there was a call for a second fire, in the back storeroom at Royal Thai on Duncan Road. Officials arrived at 7 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire at 7:09 p.m.
The Florida Forest Service typically sees an increase in fire activity in the spring, lasting until June. Wildfires can erupt at any time of the year, though.
So far this year, there have been 689 wildfires statewide, burning 7,772 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.
