A Charlotte County man's home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to the fire on Pine Cone Street in east Charlotte County around 4 a.m.

The fire appeared to be accidental, due to an electrical issue, firefighters said. 

The fire ravaged a cargo trailer that had been converted into a camper. The resident was not harmed, but he lost his home and everything in it.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments