A Charlotte County man's home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to the fire on Pine Cone Street in east Charlotte County around 4 a.m.
The fire appeared to be accidental, due to an electrical issue, firefighters said.
The fire ravaged a cargo trailer that had been converted into a camper. The resident was not harmed, but he lost his home and everything in it.
