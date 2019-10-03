Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention Program for Older Adults will be held at 3 p.m., Oct. 7 at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults live safely at home and will be centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention messages.
For information, contact Tringali Park Recreation Center or Marc Solomon at 941-681-3742 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Voter registration
In accordance with Florida Statute 97.055, the last date to register to vote for the Nov. 5 City of Punta Gorda General Election is Monday, Oct. 7.
To register in person, contact the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, call (941) 833-5400, or register online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/en/Registration/Index.
For more information regarding the Nov. 5 city election, contact the City Clerk's Office at 575-3369 or visit www.cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Happy Birthday Navy
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy, on Oct. 12.
The United States Navy (USN) is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the seven uniformed services of the United States.
With 336,978 personnel on active duty and 101,583 in the Ready Reserve, the U.S. Navy is the third largest of the U.S. military service branches in terms of personnel.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
'Nightmare at the museum'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled "Nightmare at the Museum" on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s 'Nightmare Before Christmas'.
There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats.
Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October.
This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler.
Presentations will take place on:
· Oct. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
· Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.