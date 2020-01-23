VENICE - A Saturday renewal of an annual event helps educate and inform the public about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem.
Fire Fest 2020 will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Preserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway in Venice off Border Road.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, along with Sarasota County Emergency Services, will demonstrate the process and explain why the county schedules prescribed burns and their benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
There will be a prescribed burn demonstration, an expanded game area for children, nature walks and refreshments.
A part of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, Fire Fest is a fun opportunity for the whole family to learn how fire is used carefully and effectively on natural lands in Sarasota County.
