First a change, and then a purpose

Jill Luke experienced two transformative events in her life. One gave her a voice. The other provided her a mission.
The first took place in northern Florida in the mid-1980s. She was 30. She was baptized in open water. She went into the lake an introverted girl afraid to talk. She emerged a confident, outgoing woman willing to speak her mind.
“When I stepped into the water, it was a magical, magical moment,” Luke recalled. “I came out of the water and the preacher asked me to pray. Before that, don’t you ever ask Jill to do anything openly. I was just so shy.
“But I prayed, and this change, this openness, came about. I became an expressive person, an open person.’
“And it was, ‘Bam!,’” she said, snapping her fingers.
The second took place more gradually, in 2016, when she decided to run for North Port City Commission. Luke had moved to North Port seven years earlier and had immediately become immersed in the community.
Running for office seemed like a natural next step in her community activism, but there was a point when that next step seemed daunting and one maybe not worth taking.
She decided to do it, accepting a baptism of a different kind and formally accepting the purpose she’d already been fulfilling outside of public office.
“I’m not a politician,” she said. “I hate politics.”
Three weeks into the campaign for the vacant seat, she was stunned at what she perceived as attacks from opponents.
“It seemed every time I turned around, I was flinching,” she said. “I said, ‘I’m a balanced individual. I don’t live a negative life. I walk away from that type of stuff. I can turn my back on it. I’m out of here.”
Had she quit, she said, it would have made her a victim. That was a role she had already played in her life and wasn’t about to reprise it – “I had conquered that.” There would be no victimization. There would be no quitting.
She ran.
She won.
That was in May 2017 during a special at-large election for the vacant seat on the five-person commission.
She ran again in 2018 to represent District 5, which covers the Jockey Club through the West Villages in northern North Port.
She won again, by 1,964 votes
Luke, 63, grew up in rural Michigan. She was a farm girl in a conservative, religious environment. The patriarch was her grandfather, a minister.
“It was a perfect way for a child to grow up,” she said. “You get to learn nature and learn how things are connected one to another. How to work hard to make it in life. I’ve had pigs and goats and sheep and ducks and chickens. You name it. The dogs and puppies were my best friends.
“I was extremely shy. I didn’t mingle a lot with humans.”
She came to Florida in the early 1990s to try to salvage a bad marriage. The geographic change did not work. Later, she would find herself running away from a subsequent abusive relationship with a man.
“I’ve faced death three times at the hands of a man,” she said.
She faced another crisis when her 13-year-old son – one of three children – was seriously injured in a car accident. He spent 18 months in a coma.
“I told them in the hospital, ‘He’ll be fine. He’ll wake up, and I’ll be able to take him home. You’ll see,’” she remembered. “When he woke up, he couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk, the whole right side was gone.”
She arrived in North Port in 2009 and was the property manager for Patriot Self Storage. She dived into the lake of community activity. She was board president of the North Port Chamber of Commerce, and she seemed to serve on every board, appear at every function.
She is retired from Patriot Storage now. Serving as a North Port commissioner is her only job.
I learned that I can make choices and that I’m the rudder to my life,” she said. “Not somebody else. I don’t have to have happiness because someone else brings it to me. Anything in my life, I bring it to myself. I don’t have to have somebody else to fill my life.”
Her goal, she said, is to “do the right thing. I want people to know that I care, that I’m behind them.”
The lessons she has learned in life, she believes, form the foundation for that approach to public office.
“Once I got into office,” she said, “there was no doubt. Right person. Right place. Right time. And the right things are occurring.
“The signs are there that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.