In Sarasota County, it was a girl.
Then hours later in Charlotte County, it was a boy.
The region’s first babies of the new year arrived early Wednesday morning.
Just a “mere second after midnight” A’Lani Rock was born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Kim Savage.
Her mother, Geurtsie Rock, had been in labor for nearly eight hours Dec. 31, watching the festivities unfold on television, before delivering her eighth child.
“We really weren’t expecting a New Year’s baby, but just as the ball dropped, she was coming out,” Geurtsie said.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte also welcomed its first baby of the year, a boy who arrived in the world at 5:39 a.m., according to hospital spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh. Further details weren’t immediately released.
A’Lani was born two weeks before her due date, and is healthy, Savage said. She weighed 4 pounds and 9 ounces, and was 18 inches.
After the birth, the Parrish-based family celebrated with the delivery team and shared the news with the baby’s seven siblings, ages 5 to 20, who were staying with their grandparents that night.
The delivery team included nurse midwife Tonya Fenzl, along with obstetrician Michelle Stoltzman and labor and delivery nurses Courtney Wilson and Renee Dettling
The Rocks were one of 10 families welcoming New Year’s Eve babies at SMH. The hospital delivered 11 babies Dec. 31, including a set of twins.
And to close out 2019, the last baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital arrived at 8:03 p.m, bringing the year’s total babies delivered for the year to more than 4,100.
