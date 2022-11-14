An aerial rendering of a new mixed-used development being planned by Fishermen’s Village owner, ATA Fishville. The rendering shows a hotel and housing to be built around the Military Heritage Museum at 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
A residential building planned for property on Fishermen's Village parking lot at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. While only in the conceptual planning phase, the company looks to build a hotel, residential housing, restaurants and more along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. Buildings like this one will be set back with articulated design.
A concept design of a community plaza being planned by ATA Fishville in what is currently the Fishermen’s Village parking lot at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
PUNTA GORDA — Fishermen's Village is having two community development meetings regarding its expansion plans.
The first is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and the second is 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 22. Both are at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
There will be a presentation on the project and a discussion of guests, along with a question-and-answer session.
"We are excited to share our plan with the Punta Gorda community," Fisherman's Village owner Jon Larmore said in a statement. "Our ongoing dialogue with residents will help guide how the final project is refined and executed."
According to Larmore, Fishermen's Village proposes a "variety" of housing and professional housing, employment, commercial and recreational opportunities that will "enhance the overall quality of life" in Punta Gorda.
The Fishermen's Village team is working closely with Punta Gorda to ensure the plan is compatible with "all zoning regulations" while staying community focused to maintain the overall essence of Punta Gorda, he added.
The multi-million dollar plan would revamp Fisherman’s Village with additional shopping, a hotel, professional buildings to help with affordable housing, condominiums and more restaurants. The upgrades would cost more than $200 million.
The plan include seven or eight new buildings on property between its current location to just east of Shreve Street, creating a walkable village built around a portion of the city’s 2.5-mile Harborwalk path on Charlotte Harbor.
Fishermen's Village is also proposing to close the western portion of West Retta Esplanade between Shreve Street and Sunset Breezes apartments, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade.
The road runs west from southbound U.S. 41 and dead-ends at the pedestrian Tidal Bridge and Linear Park, which stretches north and south of West Retta. The idea is to create connectivity with the city’s downtown area and with the surrounding community.
Building heights range from 80 feet on the current Fishville property to around 50 feet on Shreve Street and West Retta Esplanade.
Parking will be provided underneath the proposed new structures, with at least two to four levels of parking per structure, and for public use.
Village management says this will not detract from the "mom-and-pop" feel of the waterfront destination. Currently, there is outdoor dining, shopping and year-round live entertainment, as well as a Village Resort and Marina.
The City Council has the final say on the proposal, which is expected to take up to 10 years to complete construction.
