Shop and enjoy events at Fishermen's Village

Fishermen’s Village, a popular downtown Punta Gorda destination for shopping and entertainment, will present its expansions plans to the public in upcoming meetings.

PUNTA GORDA — Fishermen's Village is having two community development meetings regarding its expansion plans.

The first is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and the second is 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 22. Both are at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments