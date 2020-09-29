The Visual Arts Center (VAC) announced the winners of “COLOR” during a Facebook Live presentation Thursday, Sept. 24. Among the winners of the vibrant multimedia exhibit was Pamela Jones, who was thrilled to take First Place for her complex and colorful 3D work entitled “Shelliquary 2 - Relics.”
Using a variety of materials including shells, paint and shiny objects, Pamela’s imaginative 3D art comes together organically, without a plan or blueprint. Other mediums awarded by Guest Judge Susan Turconi include more traditional, painterly media such as oil, acrylic and alcohol ink. The winners are:
“Snaps on 41,” by Susan Kapuchinski: Merit Award, oil
“Conspiracy Theory,” by Beverly Yankwitt: Merit Award, acrylic
“Untitled No. 15,” by Gina Battle: Merit Award, acrylic
“Ruby Falls,” by Tania Begg: Merit Award, acrylic
“Boat on the Sea,” by Lilia Sofier: Merit Award, oil
“Magic Garden,” by Barbara Melot: Third place, alcohol ink
“All My Friends,” by Barbara Albin: Second place, acrylic
“Shelliquary 2 - Relics,” by Pamela Jones: First place, mixed media
"COLOR" is on display alongside "Black & White" at the Visual Arts Center until Friday, Oct. 2. Visit these beautiful exhibits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday in person, where you can also browse the Gift Gallery and Art Store. Both exhibits are available to view from home as a virtual tour at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
The Visual Arts Center has a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers to minimize potential virus spread. We have engaged additional daily cleaning measures. As an extra precaution, we encourage each participant to wipe their space before and after use. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda ordinance.
