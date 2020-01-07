This Sunday, First Presbyterian Church (ECO) of Punta Gorda, will install its 37th pastor in its 125-year history, the Rev. Dr. Barksdale Pullen, III (pictured at right). Barksdale is originally from Hattiesburg, Miss., and his wife Bo Barksdale (pictured at left) is from Amory, Miss. They have been married for 35 years and met at the University of Mississippi while students. They have three grown children. He enjoys archery, having completed in the National Senior Games and regional tournaments. One of his favorite movies is the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and some of his favorite authors are RC Sproul, Ed Stetzer and Tim Keller. For more information on First Presbyterian Church (ECO) of Punta Gorda call 941-639-1959, or visit

.