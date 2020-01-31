PORT CHARLOTTE — The fair is officially here.
The 31st annual Charlotte County Fair opened for the first time Friday night, and opens again today at noon until 11 p.m.
Today it's $20 to ride all 40 rides from noon to 6 p.m., but if you want to go all day, it's $30. Admission is not included in either of these deals.
Though there isn't a large Ferris wheel this year, there is a double Ferris wheel.
Be sure to check out the rabbit show, as well has the 4H interviews at noon, followed by the hog show at 6 p.m.
Organizer Kam Mahshie estimated roughly 5,000 to attend the fair Friday night.
General admission for adults is $7. It’s $5 for students and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $5.
The fair goes until Sunday, Feb. 9. The fairgrounds are at 2333 El Jobean Rd., in Port Charlotte.
Everyone can enjoy free gate admission Tuesday, Feb. 4, while students and school employees with valid ID get free admission Sunday, Feb. 9. The entire family of military personnel with proof of past or current service can get in for free Thursday, Feb. 6 for Military Appreciation Day; and 4H and FFA members get free gate admission Saturday, Feb. 8.
For more information about the fair, visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
