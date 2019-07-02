Last year, Florida experienced the largest number of fish kills caused by red tide, causing many fish populations to suffer.
One of those populations was the snook, a suspicious and smart fish by nature that accounts for a sizable chunk of Florida's $8 billion saltwater recreational fishing industry.
Around 1,000 juvenile snook were released at Englewood's Ainger Creek Tuesday afternoon in hopes of replenishing snook populations that suffered from red tide. The program then will track the population's progress via microchips implanted in the fish.
"Keeping the snook's population healthy keeps our state's economy happy," said Dr. Ryan Schloesser, a staff scientist for Mote Marine Laboratory's fisheries ecology and enhancement program.
It is unknown how many snook died from red tide last year, according to Schloesser, and this is only a part of the 5,000 snook released for this red tide recovery effort.
The effort is a collaboration between the Coastal Conservation Association Florida, Mote Marine Laboratory and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Approximately 2,500 juvenile snook, or snook that are between 6 and 8 months old, were released in May.
The program started hatching snook in October and December at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park in Sarasota County. Before being released, the juvenile snook were weighed and implanted with a tag, similar to a pet microchip, to track the fish population's migration, growth and mortality.
The Ainger Creek release will mainly contribute to improving populations in Lemon Bay and Stump Pass. An additional 1,500 fish were released in Tippecanoe Environmental Park, which will help contribute to the Charlotte Harbor populations that were impacted by red tide.
These streams were chosen due to having high-quality nursery habitats upstream, with abundant resources, where wild juveniles typically thrive and have high survival rates.
Unfortunately these juvenile snook will start off as prey for Ainger Creek fish, and many will die shortly after they're released. "But if they can get through that learning transition, survival can actually be very high," Schloesser said. Snook are also highly cannibalistic, so they cannot take refuge with older, wild snook.
"It looks like a great habitat for them," said staff scientist Dr. Nathan Brennan. "There's a lot of rocks to take refuge in and hide from predators."
At the Aquaculture Research Park, staff trained the snook to increase their chances of survival. The tanks had mangroves, to teach the fish how to hide. Staff also gave the fish live feed, such as guppies and mosquito fish, so they can practice hunting.
"They're always watching," Schloesser said, with the snook being very wary of whoever would come near their tank to feed them.
The fish are also smart, being cryptic and suspicious of their environment, and learning quickly to survive, according to Brennan.
Snook are protandrous hermaphrodites, meaning all baby snook start off as male. However, a majority of the fish, as they get to around 3 and 7 years old, turn into females. Schloesser guesses that the changes occur due to the social structure, like if a population has fewer females compared to males.
This is the first time the program has been able to use stock enhancement as a mitigation to mass mortality. For 20 years, the program has been conducting experiments in Sarasota to see if this type of release would help improve populations. "When there is another mass mortality event, we can improve (our process)," Schloesser said.
Snook regularly can get over 40 inches long and weigh 50 pounds, with some rare snook measuring up to 60 inches.
Environmentally, adult snook are a top predator. "If you don't have a healthy top predator population, that has a trickle-down effect for the rest of the system," Schloesser said.
Snook are also extremely adaptable. Only having to hatch in salt water, they can thrive in fresh or salt water.
