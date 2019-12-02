Dead fish were pictured at Burnt Store marina Nov. 29. WINK News asked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the photo. The agency’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute confirmed it was likely due to red tide. Medium concentrations of Karenia brevis cells, which cause red tide, were found off Charlotte County on Nov. 25 at Boca Grande Pass, on Nov. 27 at Boca Grade Pier, and on Nov. 25 at Hog Island, according to FWC. If you see a fish kill, that can be reported either online atMyFWC.com/FishKi
ll, by calling 800-636-0511 or through the FWC Reporter mobile app. For the latest red tide sampling map, visitmyfwc.com/research/redtide/statewid
e, Compiled by WINK Reporter Erika Jackson
