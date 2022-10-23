PUNTA GORDA — Fisherman's Village introduced a new way for small business owners to sell seasonal and other goods without renting a storefront.
Patti Allen, spokesperson with Fishermen's Village, told Punta Gorda City Council members at its most recent meeting she could sell "cubby hole" space if it were available.
However, Fishermen's Village asked for an 18-month temporary use permit to bring in container units. Small business owners could share one and sell holiday items. This allows them to have a seasonal business at an affordable rent and high volume shopping area in Punta Gorda, she said.
"It's like a kiosk," Allen said. "There are people who may not want to be in a full blown store-Christmas shop. Let's say there are give people who have holiday items, they can sell them out of the container unit."
Council members asked if there would be a problem removing the containers after 18 months, especially if a future request for an extension isn't granted.
"We would have to remove them," Allen said.
Allen said while these type of containers haven't been permitted. However, Allen said the units will "look nice and blend in." She said Fisherman's Village is "unique" and will be a good fit for the containers. She said retail space is a challenge for small business owners.
The containers have to be permitted and meet the current building and fire codes.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews was the lone vote against approving the temporary use permit.
"I don't love this idea," Matthews said. "I have a huge safety concern for the harbor side."
Matthews said it could be in the way of a fire truck or ambulance.
"It's a safety disaster waiting to happen," she said. "I don't mind if you put in kiosks. You may want to put them by the tiki hut … I think we are continuing to take parking spaces away from where they are desperately. I don't like this idea, it's my personal opinion about it. I don't like the ones facing the marina, it kind of looks like it's junked up."
Allen said the containers wouldn't take any additional spaces or block first responder's vehicles.
Other council members said it's a good alternative for business owners. Some remember the hundreds of businesses lost in Punta Gorda after Hurricane Charley in 2004.
"I promise you, you won't be disappointed," Allen said.
