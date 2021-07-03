PUNTA GORDA — Children came out to play Saturday, when Fishermen's Village turned its parking lot and mall area into a giant playground and entertainment venue, and the same events and activities will continue today.

"This is our inaugural event," said Kathy Burnham, marketing/events manager. "We're celebrating that we made it through the pandemic and it's the first time Fishermen's Village is hosting fireworks." The fireworks display was scheduled for Saturday night; tonight there will be another fireworks display at Laishley Park, Burnham reminded.

She said this is the first year Fishville has hosted the two-day event called, "An American Holiday! Stars, Stripes & Fireworks!" After evaluating the success of this weekend's event, children's activities and future fireworks could become an annual event, Burnham said.

Olivia Ogden, 6, of Port Charlotte

Olivia Ogden, 6, who attends St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte, displays her bumble bee balloon that Jeff the Juggler made for her. He returns today to Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda with his animal balloons, magic show and juggling.

Most of the excitement was in the parking lot where children could visit with mermaid Isabella Stefania, from West Palm Beach. She's also a singer who sometimes entertains at the Riviera Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda. 

Stefania met with children in a tiny air-conditioned house, which no doubt was a welcome retreat for children who had just jumped in the bouncy house and played in the jungle run adjacent to the mermaid's dwelling.

Meanwhile, volunteers from the Military Heritage Museum welcomed young "drivers" to sit behind the wheel of a 1943, World War II era Jeep parked in front of a Vietnam-era, 1965 M35 truck. 

Jeremy and Reid Dement

Brother Jeremy Dement, 8, and his brother Reid, 9, sit in a 1943 Ford World War II Jeep that's on display at Fishermen's Village. The brothers, who live with their family Fort Drum, New York, were visiting with their grandmother.


The vehicles are alongside the walkway, next to the parking area on the east side of the mall.

The Military Heritage Museum has donated the bounce house/playland and jungle run. Donations to the museum will benefit scholarships to history camp for deserving youth in Charlotte County. Children need a wrist band to play in the bounce house and jungle run, and a donation jar is on the Military Heritage Museum table.

Inside the mall, Jeff the Juggler regaled the children with juggling and interactive games. Jonathan Stecher, 7, of Cape Coral, served as a magician's assistant. Instead of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, his wand "lured" a rabbit out of a little hutch.

Jeff the Juggler

Jeff the Juggler has children learn how to spin plates while he performs a magic show and, of course, juggles. He will be at Fishermen's Village today beginning at noon.

Later, Jeff the Juggler invited children to pet the bunny.

Olivia Ogden, 6, from Port Charlotte, got a balloon bumble bee that Jeff the Juggler made for her. He also made animal balloons for others children in the crowd.

Don't fret if you missed Saturday's fun. Fishermen's Village is packed with events again today beginning at noon.

