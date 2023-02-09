PUNTA GORDA — An attorney for Fishermen’s Village sent the city an objection over procedural issues discussed after a recent quasi-judicial hearing regarding his client.
Jacob T. Cremer, of Stearns Weaver Miller, representing Fishville LLC, the applicant for Fishermen’s Village improvements, wrote a letter and left the city attorney a voicemail with concerns over the Jan. 18 Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
“I am very concerned that the City is on track to violate my client’s rights to due process and equal protection. I write in hopes of working with you in order to protect the record and the rights of all involved with these applications,” Cremer wrote.
Fishville is proposing to build a 100-foot hotel with 200 rooms, as well as retail shops, 1,500 parking spaces, 130 units of workforce housing for Fishermen’s Village employees, and a 102-unit condo building with two floors and parking.
Cremer wrote Fishville appreciated that the council granted a 90-day continuance at the public hearing.
However, at the hearing on Jan. 18, “there was no discussion on the record with the applicant or the interveners about adopting any alternative procedures for this quasi-judicial matter.”
But after the hearing closed and Cremer left the meeting, he learned during the council’s regular meeting there was “lengthy discussion” concerning potential changes to the city’s “adopted quasi-judicial hearing procedures.”
Cremer wrote, during this discussion, the applicant and its pending applications were “singled out and specifically referenced” as the basis for needing to change the process that the city currently has in place.
“Again, this discussion occurred after the applicant, the interveners, and interested members of the public had left, and after the quasi-judicial hearing was closed,” he wrote.
Cremer objected that the council placed an agenda item for Fishermen’s Village on its Feb. 1 meeting agenda. He said the city never contacted him or his client that the council would be talking about Fishermen’s Village.
“This singling out of our application is unacceptable,” he wrote.
He wrote that his clients support a thorough review of the city’s quasi-judicial hearing procedures and welcomes the opportunity to participate as an interested stakeholder in any such review.
“To be clear, however, the applicant objects to the City taking any action to apply any newly-adopted requirements to the pending applications. Any attempt by the City to impose new requirements on the pending applications will violate the applicant’s rights to due process and equal protection.”
Cremer agreed with moving forward with a hearing on April 19.
Despite the objection, the City Council spoke about the quasi-judicial process at their next meeting.
The council voted to allow the hearings to begin on April 19. They debated if 90 days was really needed instead of 60.
At the January meeting, a member of the public spoke during public comment asking council members why they don’t disclose to the public who they have spoken to about the details of the topic before the quasi-judicial hearings. This is done at the county level.
David Levin, attorney for the city, said council members voted to change the disclosure rule last year.
“They don’t have to disclose whom they speak to,” Levin told The Daily Sun. “It was changed by the Florida legislatures last year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.