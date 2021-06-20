Five successful local women remember their role model mom

From left, Lorie Irons Dahlkemper, Dawn Marx, Cheryl A. Reuter, Jeanette "Nettie" Gander, and Roberta O'Connell recently gathered to remember their banking executive mom, Janice Kilburn.

Janice Kilburn, a Charlotte County resident who died last April 16 at the age of 94, will be remembered by her five daughters in June at a memorial service later this month at Peace River Baptist Church. The memorial was delayed due to the pandemic, said her daughter Lorie Irons Dahlkemper.

You may have known Kilburn, and perhaps one or more of her five successful daughters who moved to Charlotte County from a tiny town outside Buffalo, in upstate New York.

Four of her five daughters own businesses - Home Showcase Interiors, Reuter Accounting & Tax Inc., O'Connell Tax Services, and Buffalo Graffix. The fifth daughter works at Buffalo Graffix.

Remembering their mother

Janice Kilburn

Janice Marian Day Kilburn

"Mom called us her most treasured possessions," said Dahlkemper, owner of Home Showcase Interiors.

She and sister Dawn Marx, owner of Buffalo Graffix, recalled family vacations their mother planned every two years, including a trip to Blue Ridge, Georgia, which Marx jokingly referred to as "the Kilburn deep-fried Thanksgiving" when they ate fried turkey. Another time, their mother paid for a family cruise for about 30 family members.

Born in 1926 in upstate New York, Janice Marian Day Kilburn married Robert Glenn Kilburn in 1948 and went on to have Lorie (birth name Lorelei Jane), Dawn Marie (Marx), Cheryl Anne (Reuter), Roberta Lea (O'Connell), and Jeanette Marian (Gander), in that order.

Following high school graduation, Kilburn went to work for Marine Trust Company in Buffalo, starting in the mail room. She left banking to have her first child, Lorie, but went back to do summer vacation relief work. She had four more daughters, and when they were of school age, she returned to banking, eventually becoming vice president of Marine Midland Bank.

Kilburn's husband Robert died young -- when he was in his fifties, and Kilburn continued working.

After retirement in 1989, Kilburn kept busy with local volunteer work, church activities, and she was O'Connell Tax Services' receptionist, owned by Roberta O'Connell.

Recently, Kilburn's daughters gathered at Reuter's business in Port Charlotte to plan the memorial, which will include a recording of their mother, "a very talented soprano in her day," singing "The Brush," Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper, who is co-executrix of her mother's estate, said, "Mom had everything done and paid for so no one would have to deal with any of that (funeral arrangements); she even picked out the urn."

Known and loved by many, including many in the tiny town of Cowlesville, New York -- hometown of the Kilburn clan -- there will be a live feed of the memorial service for Kilburn's northern friends and others who can't attend, said Dahlkemper.


Janice Kilburn in her younger years

Janice Kilburn's daughters said their mother was a strong role model, hard worker, yet she found time to have fun and spend time with her family, even organizing family vacations every two years.

Kilburn's legacy is her close-knit family. Let's meet them now:

Lori Irons Dahlkemper came to Charlotte County first in the 1970s, followed Reuters who had married James Reuters in New York.

The Reuters came down here after the sisters' paternal grandfather passed away. Reuter, who is president of Reuter Accounting & Tax Inc., said she wanted to be near Dahlkemper and the future home of their parents who planned to retire in Charlotte County.

After Reuter had her first child, sister Roberta O'Connell moved to Charlotte County in 1977 "to help Cheryl with her first child," she said. In 1985, O'Connell founded her O'Connell Tax Services in Port Charlotte with her late husband who passed away in 2008. She continues to run the business.

O'Connell said her work ethics "come from our mother."

Reuter also remembered her mother's strong work ethics: "Mom encouraged me to give a day's work for a day's pay, and more, and I would be successful in whatever I did."

Jeanette "Nettie" Gander moved to Punta Gorda after graduation from New York's Roney Career Institute in 1978. She worked in several different fields prior to joining Buffalo Graffix 33 years ago, where she is the company's art director and digital pressroom manager.

"I was the last to move south," said Dawn Marx, who moved to Florida to manage a travel company's Kissimmee office. Later, she moved to Charlotte County to be closer to her family.

When she and her then-husband David had the opportunity to take over the local Insty-Prints Port Charlotte franchise in April 1988, they built the business, which is now Buffalo Graffix, and they quickly hired Gander to became part of the enterprise.

After Kilburn became ill, Gander spent time at her mother's bedside, as she was the only sister who wasn't a business owner and on call 24/7, she said.

Gander said she was "blessed" to be able to care for and be with her mother when she died on April 16, one day after tax season.

O'Connell said it was as if their mother waited for tax season to end, as that is the time when Reuter and she are the most busy.

To the very end, it was as if Kilburn was thinking about and trying to protect her family.

The Kilburn sisters today

Lori Irons Dahlkemper: "I wanted to be a fashion designer." Instead, Irons was offered a job to do interior design work, and that path led to her owning Home Showcase Interiors. She's known for designing the interiors of upscale homes and mansions here and out-of-state, as her reputation extends far and wide; clients have flown her to Canada and New England.

Dawn Marx: After taking over the Insty-Prints franchise in Port Charlotte, Marx and her then-husband David expanded it to become Buffalo Graffix. She became full owner in 2018 after David Marx retired. Her youngest son Jordan Aquila is now general manager, and sister Jeanette "Nettie" Gander has been its graphics designer for some three decades. Marx has two other sons - Jason and Justin Aquila, and she is grandmother to four.

Cheryl Reuter: After high school graduation, Reuter started work as a billing clerk. She rose the ladder to success quickly. After marrying James Reuter in upstate New York, she continued working and became credit manager of a manufacturing plant. The couple moved to Charlotte County in 1975 and both found their niches. Today, she's the owner of Reuter Accounting & Tax Inc. and James is the minister of music at Peace River Baptist Church.

Roberta O'Connell: A graduate of the State University of New York with a B.A. degree in psychology, O'Connell's first job was as a church secretary. Later, she worked in the mortgage department of the First National Bank in Punta Gorda. She met her future husband in Punta Gorda; he was doing income taxes at a local firm. She has two stepsons, four grandchildren, and three great grandkids "plus one on the way."

Jeannette Gander: After working locally in several different fields, her sister Dawn asked her to come to work at what became Buffalo Graffix. Her son Eric Patterson is the company's offset pressroom manager; and his wife Stephanie have three children, ages 3 to 9. Gander said she had a "beautiful and loving daughter, Kelsey Irons, who died in 2010 at 18 from a chronic disease."

