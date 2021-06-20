Janice Kilburn, a Charlotte County resident who died last April 16 at the age of 94, will be remembered by her five daughters in June at a memorial service later this month at Peace River Baptist Church. The memorial was delayed due to the pandemic, said her daughter Lorie Irons Dahlkemper.
You may have known Kilburn, and perhaps one or more of her five successful daughters who moved to Charlotte County from a tiny town outside Buffalo, in upstate New York.
Four of her five daughters own businesses - Home Showcase Interiors, Reuter Accounting & Tax Inc., O'Connell Tax Services, and Buffalo Graffix. The fifth daughter works at Buffalo Graffix.
Remembering their mother
"Mom called us her most treasured possessions," said Dahlkemper, owner of Home Showcase Interiors.
She and sister Dawn Marx, owner of Buffalo Graffix, recalled family vacations their mother planned every two years, including a trip to Blue Ridge, Georgia, which Marx jokingly referred to as "the Kilburn deep-fried Thanksgiving" when they ate fried turkey. Another time, their mother paid for a family cruise for about 30 family members.
Born in 1926 in upstate New York, Janice Marian Day Kilburn married Robert Glenn Kilburn in 1948 and went on to have Lorie (birth name Lorelei Jane), Dawn Marie (Marx), Cheryl Anne (Reuter), Roberta Lea (O'Connell), and Jeanette Marian (Gander), in that order.
Following high school graduation, Kilburn went to work for Marine Trust Company in Buffalo, starting in the mail room. She left banking to have her first child, Lorie, but went back to do summer vacation relief work. She had four more daughters, and when they were of school age, she returned to banking, eventually becoming vice president of Marine Midland Bank.
Kilburn's husband Robert died young -- when he was in his fifties, and Kilburn continued working.
After retirement in 1989, Kilburn kept busy with local volunteer work, church activities, and she was O'Connell Tax Services' receptionist, owned by Roberta O'Connell.
Recently, Kilburn's daughters gathered at Reuter's business in Port Charlotte to plan the memorial, which will include a recording of their mother, "a very talented soprano in her day," singing "The Brush," Dahlkemper said.
Dahlkemper, who is co-executrix of her mother's estate, said, "Mom had everything done and paid for so no one would have to deal with any of that (funeral arrangements); she even picked out the urn."
Known and loved by many, including many in the tiny town of Cowlesville, New York -- hometown of the Kilburn clan -- there will be a live feed of the memorial service for Kilburn's northern friends and others who can't attend, said Dahlkemper.
Kilburn's legacy is her close-knit family. Let's meet them now:
Lori Irons Dahlkemper came to Charlotte County first in the 1970s, followed Reuters who had married James Reuters in New York.
The Reuters came down here after the sisters' paternal grandfather passed away. Reuter, who is president of Reuter Accounting & Tax Inc., said she wanted to be near Dahlkemper and the future home of their parents who planned to retire in Charlotte County.
After Reuter had her first child, sister Roberta O'Connell moved to Charlotte County in 1977 "to help Cheryl with her first child," she said. In 1985, O'Connell founded her O'Connell Tax Services in Port Charlotte with her late husband who passed away in 2008. She continues to run the business.
O'Connell said her work ethics "come from our mother."
Reuter also remembered her mother's strong work ethics: "Mom encouraged me to give a day's work for a day's pay, and more, and I would be successful in whatever I did."
Jeanette "Nettie" Gander moved to Punta Gorda after graduation from New York's Roney Career Institute in 1978. She worked in several different fields prior to joining Buffalo Graffix 33 years ago, where she is the company's art director and digital pressroom manager.
"I was the last to move south," said Dawn Marx, who moved to Florida to manage a travel company's Kissimmee office. Later, she moved to Charlotte County to be closer to her family.
When she and her then-husband David had the opportunity to take over the local Insty-Prints Port Charlotte franchise in April 1988, they built the business, which is now Buffalo Graffix, and they quickly hired Gander to became part of the enterprise.
After Kilburn became ill, Gander spent time at her mother's bedside, as she was the only sister who wasn't a business owner and on call 24/7, she said.
Gander said she was "blessed" to be able to care for and be with her mother when she died on April 16, one day after tax season.
O'Connell said it was as if their mother waited for tax season to end, as that is the time when Reuter and she are the most busy.
To the very end, it was as if Kilburn was thinking about and trying to protect her family.
