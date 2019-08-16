The rain may have seemed almost never-ending last week.
It prompted road closures, park closures and cancelled football practices. The inclement weather has caused a standstill in some residents' plans.
But there's good news: things are looking sunnier soon.
"The pattern will be changing this weekend," according to meteorologist Paul Close. Though there were thunderstorms and showers Friday, today begins the transition to "less rain," he said.
"We won't be totally dry, but it won't be continuous," he added.
Sunday should be a more typical summer day with sunshine during the day and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Closures
All Charlotte County athletic fields are closed until Monday.
There will be no practice Friday or Saturday for the Englewood Cats Football teams. Practice will resume Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Prairie Creek Preserve, 1900 Duncan Road, in Punta Gorda, and the access road to the preserve were also closed Friday due to heavy rains.
“A portion of the road has washed out and is currently underwater,” states a Charlotte County press release. “Repairs will be made after the water has subsided.
For information on that contact Jason Thompson at 941-833-3816 or Jason.Thompson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Watches and Warnings in Effect
Charlotte
- Flood watch until today (Aug. 17) at 8 a.m.
- High rip current risk until today (Aug. 17) at 8 a.m.
Sarasota
- Flood watch until today (Aug. 17) at 8 a.m.
- High rip current risk until today Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.
- Flood warning until today until further notice
DeSoto
- Flood watch until today (Aug. 17) at 8 a.m.
- Flood warning until further notice
