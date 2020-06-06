Florida 4-H, part of the nation’s largest youth development organization, is offering virtual specialty summer camps this summer due to the pandemic.
Some classes will be free and several will have a small fee. Classes are available to youth ages 5-18.
“The camps will house documents and videos on a Google site,” said Charlotte County 4-H Extension Agent Kristie Popa. “This site should be accessible from any computer or smartphone. Many of the camps will use Zoom for live classes.”
Participants will have around 45 different “4-H Adventures” to choose from, on topics ranging from entrepreneurship to marine science.
“The 4-H Adventures page classifies the camps based upon the age of the youth for which the camp is designed for,” Popa said.
Kids can explore Florida’s six agricultural commodities such as watermelon, citrus, dairy, pork, potatoes and beef. Each week, campers will learn about a commodity and related careers as well as how to cook with it.
This is the first time that there has been a statewide initiative to lead 4-H Virtual Camps.
“We have a wide variety of offerings available including camps at designated times and some that can be worked on at the student’s leisure,” Popa said.
There are camps on sports, tailgating (cooking with a grill), careers, workforce preparedness and agriculture.
Extension Agents from around the state of Florida are collaborating together to create these camps for the kids.
“We want to provide multiple learning opportunities for youth who are at home this summer and hope that they will get a taste of what 4-H is about — and hopefully consider joining the 4-H program in the future,” Popa said. “We also have had many day cares interested in participating with their school aged children and we are working with them to make that happen.”
