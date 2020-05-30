More than a dozen states have reported the number of new coronavirus cases decreasing this week, but in Florida, the numbers are slightly higher.
According to data analyzed by retired federal health statistician Jim Colliver, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are showing a slope of decreasing trends.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 54,497 cases in Florida, up from 49,451 on Friday, May 22.
There have been more than 1,200 new cases in the state in the past 24 hours.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health:
Florida (statewide)
• Total positive cases: 54,497
• Total positive residents: 53,114
• Deaths: 2,413
• Total hospitalized: 9,982
Charlotte County
Total cases: 446 (Up by 8 in past 24 hours)
Residents: 444
Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 101
Men: 165
Women: 279
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 62 (Up by 1 in past 24 hours)
Hospitalizations: 118
Sarasota County
Total Cases: 622 (Up by 11 in past 24 hours)
Residents: 605
Non-Residents: 17
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 104
Men: 252
Women: 353
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 77 (No change in past 24 hours)
Hospitalizations: 165
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 171 (Up by 39 in past 24 hours)
Residents: 171
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 7 to 92
Men: 80
Women: 56
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 8 (No change in past 24 hours)
Hospitalizations: 24
For more information on Florida COVID-19 response, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov
