052920
By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer

More than a dozen states have reported the number of new coronavirus cases decreasing this week, but in Florida, the numbers are slightly higher.

According to data analyzed by retired federal health statistician Jim Colliver, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are showing a slope of decreasing trends.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 54,497 cases in Florida, up from 49,451 on Friday, May 22.

There have been more than 1,200 new cases in the state in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health:

Florida (statewide)

• Total positive cases: 54,497

• Total positive residents: 53,114

• Deaths: 2,413

• Total hospitalized: 9,982

Charlotte County

Total cases: 446 (Up by 8 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 444

Non-Residents: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 101

Men: 165

Women: 279

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 62 (Up by 1 in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 118

Sarasota County

Total Cases: 622 (Up by 11 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 605

Non-Residents: 17

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 104

Men: 252

Women: 353

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 77 (No change in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 165

DeSoto County

Total Cases: 171 (Up by 39 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 171

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 7 to 92

Men: 80

Women: 56

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 8 (No change in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 24

For more information on Florida COVID-19 response, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov

Email: sue.erwin@your.sun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments