Florida gasoline prices Tuesday hit the highest levels in nearly seven years, and the state's price-gouging hotline was activated after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for some counties.
According to AAA, the state average Tuesday climbed to $3.01 per gallon for regular unleaded — the most expensive average since October 2014.
Residents were urged to be aware of potential price gouging.
"Anyone who sees outrageous price increases on essential items please report it to our office immediately," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.
Beside gasoline, Moody referred to food, water and hotel rooms as being susceptible to unnecessary hikes during storm season.
The hotline number is 866-966-7226, or go online at MyFloridaLegal.com to report an incident.
"Gas stations are allowed to charge whatever they want under normal circumstances," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA. "However, the state of emergency prevents retailers from dramatically raising rates beyond what they're charged in the past 60 days. So if a gas station normally overcharges during normal times, they can continue to do so during the storm."
Jenkins said gas stations can raise prices, even during a state of emergency, to recover costs.
"So if the cost of acquiring that gasoline increases, retailers can still raise prices during a state of emergency to recover that added expense."
Before Elsa was even on the region's radar, gasoline prices were inching up.
Jenkins attributed it to rising crude oil prices, which have made it more expensive to produce gasoline.
"Oil prices have surged nearly 60% this year, as global fuel demand outpaces the recovery it supplies," he explained.
He said even without Elsa, prices were likely going to rise.
"However, most drivers who don't pay attention to the futures market, may see prices rise and automatically assume it's due to the storm, when that may not be the case."
He said Elsa likely won't have an impact at the pump prices.
Punta Gorda metro area has state's lowest prices
While the state's average price for regular gasoline went above $3 per gallon, area gas stations were selling it for up to 10 cents per gallon less Tuesday.
The Pilot gas station on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda on Tuesday morning was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon.
Gas Buddy showed other Port Charlotte gas stations, which are in the Punta Gorda metro area, selling gasoline below the state average: Murphy Express at Murdock sold regular for $2.89 per gallon; Speedway gas was at $2.91 along with the Shell and Circle K; and Mobil 7-Eleven gas sold for $2.92.
El Jobean prices were higher; the RaceTrac sold regular for $2.91 and the Marathon station posted $2.99 for regular gas.
Arcadia's Shell and Circle K station was also selling regular at $2.99 per gallon.
Walmart in North Port was selling gas for $2.92, which at the time was the lowest price seen in that city.
Emergency management officials advise residents to fill their gas tanks in case they need to evacuate before a storm.
But there is a difference between filling up and hoarding gasoline; AAA discourages drivers from hoarding gasoline ahead of a storm.
"Despite the storm's trajectory, refineries will continue making fuel and sending it to Florida," Jenkins assured.
He said gasoline to Florida "sails into ports and is delivered via tanker truck to area gas stations. These deliveries will continue until the weather conditions make it unsafe to do so."
