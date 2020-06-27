University of Florida graduate Kim Morgan will be the new associate professor of food and resources economics for the UF/IFAS Southwest Florida Research and Education Center in Immokalee. For now, due to stay-at-home guidelines, Morgan is working for UF/IFAS, albeit from her home in Virginia.
Morgan comes to the Immokalee center after earning tenure at Virginia Tech as an assistant and recently, associate professor of agricultural and applied economics. Before that, she worked as an assistant professor at Mississippi State.
“SWFREC is located in one of the most unique environments in the country — right in the middle of larger-scale agricultural operations led by stewards of the natural resources that make it possible to produce a wide range of commodities while surrounded by an ever-growing population,” Morgan said. “As an economist, I see it as the most exciting place in the world to study how people, companies and policymakers make decisions that impact local customers and retailers, contribute to global food-supply chains and address the intersection of agricultural, environmental and residential resource uses.”
Congratulations Caleb
Port Charlotte Middle School student Caleb Lawson has passed and completed all 10 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Essential Suite certificates offered by CIW technology education company.
The ICT Essentials Suite is an innovative program of instruction designed to raise digital technology literacy in web development, multimedia, word processing, spreadsheet, database, Internet communications, cybersecurity, gaming and computer programming. The courses focus on key skill sets that prepare students with the skills needed to meet the challenges of an increasingly technical world and opening doors of opportunity for pursuing a wide range of IT-related industry certifications and careers.
Congratulations Ron
Punta Gorda Middle School eighth-grader Ron Beck earned a perfect score with the third fastest time in Florida on the Microsoft 2019 Excel industry certification exam.
“These are tests designed for working professionals (adults) to show employers that they have 21st Century technology skills,” said his teacher, Rindi Welton. “Certiport, the testing company, administers thousands of exams internationally every year. It’s kind of a big deal that Ron scored this well.”
College news
Tyler Steele Mandel, of Port Charlotte, was named to the president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Andre DeGonzague, of Port Charlotte, was named to dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.
Scholarship news
Every year the Charlotte County Computer Group Corporation awards a $1,000 scholarship to one graduating senior from each of the Charlotte County high schools. Each graduate applicant met the requirements and have chosen to continue his or her education in information technology or computer science at a Florida technical school or college.
The recipients were: Jacob Daniele of Charlotte High School, Sofia Murray of Port Charlotte High School and Eva Waukazo of Lemon Bay High School.
