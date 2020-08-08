Recent data shows Florida ranks fourth in the country for pet shelter deaths — but that news is a little shocking to leaders at local pet shelters who have the numbers to prove the success of their work to help save the lives of animals.
In Florida, of the 361,478 dogs and cats that entered shelters in 2019, 282,021 found positive placements, while 45,503 were killed, for a save rate of 78%, a press release from the Best Friends Animal Society states. Also, 53% of Florida shelters are no-kill. A state is considered to be no-kill when every brick-and-mortar shelter serving and/or located within the state has a save rate of 90% or higher.
Staff at local animal shelters appear to be doing a much better job than many others in the state.
“Last year Suncoast Humane Society had a live release rate of 92% for cats and 95% for dogs,” said Lena Hart, director of marketing at SHS. “Suncoast Humane Society works from the tenet that every animal deserves a chance, life and love. We believe that homeless animal overpopulation is a human problem, not an animal problem. We are committed to doing more than managing a no-kill shelter, and we will work tirelessly to create a community where every animal deserves a fighting chance.”
Located in Englewood, Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals in the Suncoast region for 49 years. The organization continues to help more than 50,000 animals and people each year across 11 communities.
“Our vision is to celebrate a community whose pets are safe, protected and loved,” said CEO Maureen O’Nell. “We will accomplish this vision by being a strategic regional leader, while joining other animal welfare advocates to design programs that protect pets and aid people who may need help caring for their pets.”
Hart added that Suncoast Humane Society “accepts all animals through managed intake, and does not turn an animal away based on health, temperament, age, size or breed while maintaining a 90% or higher live release rate by providing innovative programs through sheltering, prevention and community outreach aimed to care for pets and the people who love them.”
The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte reported 1,758 feline intakes in 2019. The cats were a combination of strays, relinquished by owner and transfers from other agencies. Of that number, 1,454 were adopted, 51 were to transferred to other agencies, 15 were returned to owners, 82 died in care shelter, 34 by shelter euthanasia and 19 were requested by animal control.
The AWL report stated there were 1,172 canine intakes in 2019. The dogs were a combination of strays, relinquished by owner and transfers from other agencies. Of that number, 842 were adopted, 241 were returned to owners, 71 were transferred to other agencies, nine died in care, 27 by shelter euthanasia and nine were requested by animal control.
“The Animal Welfare League’s lifesaving percentage is 93%,” Operations Manager Ryan Long said in an email.
