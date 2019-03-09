ARCADIA — The state’s longest running rodeo is underway less than an hour’s drive from Port Charlotte.
The annual All-Florida Championship Rodeo is going on at Mosaic Arena in Arcadia through Sunday.
It all started in 1928, and now it’s “Florida’s longest running and largest rodeo event”, according to the event’s website.
Professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country compete in bronc riding, barrel racing, roping and bull riding.
Historically, tens of thousands of people attend, who are mostly from out of town, according to arcadiarodeo.com
The event also raises money for local causes. For example, it gives thousands of dollars in donations, including two, $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in DeSoto County.
“We are proud to be the largest fundraiser each year for the Desoto Band Boosters and Boy Scouts Troop 39,” states the rodeo’s website. “(The rodeo) does not only give monetary contributions to the DeSoto 4-H and FFA but provides an opportunity for students to learn about Florida agriculture, ranching and cowboy heritage.”
It has evolved from “pioneer beginnings” to a national sport now. Cowboy athletes from all over the nation compete for purses and points to try to make it to the National Finals in Las Vegas, according to the event’s website.
Gates open at 11 a.m. and rodeo action starts at 2 p.m. today and Sunday at the arena, 2450 NE Roan St., in Arcadia. Children between the ages of 4 and 6 compete in the Mutton Bustin at 1:30 p.m.
For information on ticket prices and more visit: arcadiarodeo.com/tickets/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.