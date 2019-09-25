PUNTA GORDA— Security on campus at Florida SouthWestern State College and Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School have undergone major upgrades.
In the second of four safety summit's, FSW President Jeffery Allbritten outlined the safety and security upgrades students, staff, and visitors can expect on campus.
"It's necessary in light of what's been going on the past couple of years around our country," Allbritten said.
Here are a few of the upgrades that stood out:
Emergency trauma kits
Allbritten said each classroom on campus will be equipped with emergency trauma kits, which are expected to arrive in the next week. He said the materials supplied in the trauma kits, which include tourniquets, are intended to prepare people in the classroom to handle an emergency in the interim between when it occurs and first responders arrive. Students and staff will undergo training on how to use the materials in the kit.
Night lock on all classroom doors
The night lock which is currently in all classrooms acts as a door barricade, and is intended to support the latch on the door to be impenetrable. Teachers will slide the night lock into a slit in the door to activate it. In a video demonstration shown during the safety summit, the night lock was tested against the force of five straight kicks to the door from a 5 foot 10 inch, 200 pound man. The lock held up, and the door suffered no damage. The 'intruder' was not able to enter. Next, the video demonstration tested the lock against the force of seven direct hits with a sledgehammer from the same man. The door suffered no damage. Entrance to the classroom was not gained.
Communication upgrades between campuses and law enforcement
Allbritten ensured the audience that the communication between campuses and law enforcement was upgraded to be faster and more effective. However, he said this information will remain private, because they don't want all of the safety information public.
Increase in security cameras
Allbritten said intensive studies have been done on the cameras on FSW's campuses to study angles and if there was foliage covering any of the cameras. In coming weeks, campus staff will identify any blind spots on campuses. Currently, there are over 290 cameras throughout the campuses, he noted.
Other upgrades include...
• Emergency maps updated and posted in buildings
• There will be designated team leaders that will be responsible for directing everyone on their floor or area to a safe place in the event of an emergency. Training will be provided for these people.
• Starting Oct. 21, certain doors that haven't been locked before will be exit only, Allbritten said. Other doors will have entrances that can only be gained through card access. This, Allbritten said will allow campus officials to close down access to the building entirely through the touch of a button, in the event of an emergency.
• FSW Alert, is an app that will send users alerts regarding active shooter situations, severe weather, police activity on or around campus, and campus closures. This will alert all users for activity happening on all campuses. "We hope to be very limited in its use," Allbritten said.
• Staff that press Ctrl + F1 on their keyboard will send a message that they need police or emergency assistance.
• Improved directional signage on the Lee Campus. Allbritten said FSW will start improving signage on this campus, because it's the largest and most accessible to the public. This will help law enforcement or emergency responders quickly be able to identify where they need to go in the event of an emergency.
Florida SouthWestern is asking students and staff for feedback on the upgrades they have announced. Feedback can be provided online at fsw.edu/secure
