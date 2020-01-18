PORT CHARLOTTE — This year's flu is bringing more of us to the emergency room than expected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC.
"It's too soon to tell with confidence how well the vaccine is performing," said CDC press officer Scott Pauley. However, the CDC does have some laboratory data that provides "some insight into how well the vaccine might work," Pauley said.
So far this season, the most common circulating flu viruses have been the Victoria and H1N1 viruses.
But there are many different flu viruses that are constantly changing. Because of this, the flu virus is updated each based on what research suggest will be the most common strains.
The trivalent vaccine, or the flu vaccine protecting against three strains, contains two A-viruses, H1N1, or 2009's swine flu, and H3N2, as well as a B virus, one of the Victorian strains. Quadrivalent vaccines, or those protecting against four strains, contain all the trivalent strains as well as another B virus of Yamagata lineage.
This year's vaccine has shown to protect very well against H1N1 and the Yamagata strain. However, viruses that have been tested aren't as similar to the Victoria and H3N2 vaccine viruses, meaning the vaccines don't work as well.
"People who get vaccinated may still get sick, but they are about half as likely to get sick as someone who was not vaccinated," Pauley said.
Though there are elevated outpatient hospital visits, hospitalization rates and deaths due to pneumonia and the flu remain low, Pauley said.
A majority of hospitalizations and deaths occur among those over the age of 65.
Health departments still highly recommend residents get the flu shot.
"Regardless of the vaccine’s efficacy regarding the Victoria strain, the shot offers protection against several strains," said Charlotte County Health Department spokesperson Meranda Pitt.
"The flu vaccine can be life-saving," Pitt added. The vaccine has been shown to reduce a child's likelihood of dying from the virus up to 60%, Pitt said.
It's still early in the season, though, and these results may change later on.
