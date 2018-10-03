Food drive to benefit Homeless Coalition
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County), are holding a food drive to benefit the Homeless Coalition in Charlotte County in association with the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Decorative boxes will be located at some favorite local retail stores and restaurants, donations of nonperishable foods would be greatly appreciated. The Drive will continue through Nov. 1. There will be a table at the Third Thursday-Wine Walk on Oct. 18.
Retired educators to meet
Charlotte County Retired Educators will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, at the Port Charlotte Womans’ Club, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive. Presenter will be Ian Vincent. Anyone who is retired from any position from state or private school board is encouraged to attend.
Car wash planned
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Charlotte County Clerk of the Court office is supporting victims of domestic violence by holding a car wash to raise money for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) Victim Services Center of Charlotte County.
The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail. Civil Court Services Director Marie Hicks said about 20 people from the clerk’s office are expected to participate.
A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated. For more information, call Hicks at 941-833-3036.
Free guided walks offered
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be conducting the following free programs in October 2018. All programs can be found at www.ChecFlorida.org. Unless noted, all walks begin at 9 a.m. For directions or further information, call Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769:
Oct. 6: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the pine flatwoods of 115-acre Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. Meet at the Visitor’s Center.
Oct. 8: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Preserve in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Meet in the parking lot.
Oct. 20: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Cape Haze. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Gasparilla Pines Blvd.
Oct. 21: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance.
Oct. 25: Explore the “Myths & Mysteries of Migration” with Kate Borduas at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte. Kate will focus on the fall and spring migration of birds that we see here in Florida. Reservations advised.
County Commission meeting scheduled
The Charlotte County Board of County Commission, acting ex-officio as the governing board of the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency, will conduct a meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions include, but are not limited to, a resolution to transfer land title from Murdock Village CRA to Charlotte County.
The meeting is open to the public and citizens are invited to speak on agenda items only. For more information, call 941-764-4941.
Maracaibo Kidspace Park Playground closed for demolition and replacement
Maracaibo Kidspace Park at 1505 Maracaibo St. in Port Charlotte will be closed from now thruogh Nov. 30 for a playground demolition and replacement. The adjacent Maracaibo ballfields and restrooms will remain open. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Wine and cheese reception
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will present awards for Harvest of Art at an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Wine and cheese receptions are free and open to the public, providing a great opportunity for networking within the Arts community.
Lecture series offered
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host “Lunch & Art History” lecture series with Baila Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Join for lunch and a fun art and history lecture with Baila Miller. Baila Miller's Fine Arts programs are high-quality fun lectures that explore the role of paintings, sculpture, photography and many other areas of the arts in the development of modern culture. Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by the lecture from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Habana Nights
Join for a sizzling night of Latin dancing, hosted by Higher Ground Performing Arts from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, at The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The event will include a live musical performance from Cuban musician/performer Renesito Avich, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing and a complimentary Salsa lesson from Higher Ground at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Cost is $35 per person. Suggested attire: Evening casual (Guayaberas, Cocktail Dresses). Open to the public, must be 18 or older. For more information, visit www.highergroundperformingarts.net.
Concerts and Cabarets Season at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association
The PGICA Concerts and Cabarets entertainment season is off to a swinging start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda with the popular jazz quintet from Sarasota, Hot Club SRQ.
All concerts and cabarets performances are open to the public. Tickets for most performances are $20. For more information about the series and to make reservations, call the PGICA office at 941-637-1655 or purchase tickets online www.PGICA.org.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show will be held on Oct. 19-21 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road. On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 a.m. with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Exact performance schedules will not be announced as these times are subject to change. Please note: there are several factors that affect the schedule such as weather, aircraft concerns, and other circumstances beyond control of the Florida International Air Show.
To purchase tickets, go to boxoffice.etix.com/ticket/v/13227/punta-gorda-airport?cobrand=FloridaInternationalAirShow.
Harbor Nights
Harbor Nights will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction. No Filter will be the live entertainment. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. This charity event is key to the YMCA’s ability to open our doors to all in our community as proceeds from this benefit go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
United Way of Charlotte County seeks applications for program grant cycle
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2019-2020 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25 percent of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the Mandatory All Agency Grant Workshop. This training and information session will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 23, at the CDBIA Conference Room, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The 2019 – 2020 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website beginning Oct. 16.
For more information, contact CarolAnn Popovich at cid@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
