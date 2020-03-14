PORT CHARLOTTE — Uncharted territory.
This is how Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley describes questions about feeding hungry children if public health officials close local schools.
And that’s just what happened Friday when the state Department of Education ordered all public schools closed through March 27, with students tentatively set to return on Monday, March 30.
“It’s not something we’ve dealt with in the past,” he said Thursday. “School lunch is a federal program. Only two of our 20 schools in the district are not on free breakfast and lunch programs. The majority of our 15,500 students get a free breakfast and lunch every day.”
Many families rely on free breakfast, lunch, after-school and backpack feeding programs in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Some nonprofit groups are questioning if district officials have an emergency plan for feeding students who cannot afford food during even a temporary crisis or school closing.
Riley said Saturday the School District’s Chris Champs Cafe on Wheels van will be going to three locations each weekday March 16-20 in Port Charlotte to feed children. As for what will happen during the one-week extension of spring break from March 23-27 announced Friday, school officials will discuss the situation by conference Monday and Tuesday, he said.
Riley said school administrators are closely working with the local health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Education. However, like Sarasota County Schools, Riley said, the food and nutrition staff from the district weren’t included in the strategic planning meetings or updates with health officials.
The situation is similar in Sarasota County.
“We are working with county government as well as the CDC, health department and Department of Education,” said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools spokesperson. “Our nutrition department hasn’t been part of the meetings that we have twice a day on the phone. We are working on a plan on how we could partner with the county for some of these issues.”
Whealy said so far, as of Thursday when she spoke to Sun Newspapers, the district had not worked with local churches or nonprofit groups to distribute food to any of the district’s needy students. However, the district was in talks with community partners, including All Faiths Food Bank, which distributes food countywide.
“Churches would be considered the private sector,” she said. “We would be working with the county or cities to maybe use their facilities (like a library or community center). But, I’m not sure the CDC or the health department would want children gathering if the schools are closed. They may feel differently about how meals are served outside schools. They might not appreciate that.”
Every day, the Sarasota County School District serves about 32,000 meals. Approximately 50% of students currently receive free or reduced-price meals. In North Port, all but one school (Toledo Blade Elementary) has 47% or more of its students on free or reduced lunch. At Glenallen Elementary, 80% of the student population receives a free or reduced lunch.
There are backpack programs run by nonprofits for needy children in both school districts. This week, students were sent home with a week’s worth of non-perishable food and snacks for spring break.
On Thursday, Ruth Hill, manager of St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, spent the morning filling backpacks with food for Englewood Elementary School students.
“Last year, we had 70 students and now there’s 134 who requested weekly food,” she said. “For some of these students, their school breakfast and lunch is the only meal they get. We see this need is growing. There’s no way the good people of Englewood would let these children go hungry if the schools have to close after spring break. We will help the school district any way possible if we are asked.”
Riley said Charlotte County students received backpacks from the YaYa Girls nonprofit group to take home over spring break. He believes they would offer any help to students if schools close.
“They are an amazing group and they make sure our children don’t go hungry,” he said. “They fill backpacks with food on Fridays and students bring them back on Monday.”
There are also summer programs already in place in Charlotte and Sarasota counties to help feed children in need.
Other districts already have a plan for feeding students. On Saturday, Broward County Schools notified parents while schools are closed, qualifying students on free or reduced lunch can get food distribution as the school cafeterias will remain open, according to Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Both districts said Thursday they are continuing to work on plans if there are temporary school closures. (Sun Newspapers will have further stories since the school closure announcement late Friday.)
“We have enough Chromebooks if students had to work from home, but do they all have internet?” he said. “We have to address absences. There are a lot of logistics involved if we had to close.” The good news is we don’t close schools. We just heard the commissioner of education is not going to close schools after spring break. We will follow the lead of the CDC, health department and the Department of Education.”
Whealy said the district will notify staff and parents and then the media if things change due to the coronavirus. The district has an online question-and-answer page for coronavirus questions at sarasotacountyschools.net, as well as the district’s Facebook page.
Information about Charlotte County Schools can be found under “Breaking News” at www.yourcharlotteschools.net. The Champs On Wheels menus are also available through that page.
