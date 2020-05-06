The recent reopening of the St Vincent DePaul/St Max Food Pantry was greeted with a steady stream of families, homeless and seniors in need of food. In one week, 168 bags of food (3,621 pounds of food) were given to those in need.
"One man who visited our pantry had just lost his wife, was laid off from his job and had no food in the house," said Pat Krasenics, office manager at SVDP. "He came on a motor scooter and received as much food as he could carry."
By Friday afternoon, the pantry was running out of food.
"Our prayers were answered," Krasenics said. "We received donations and were able to buy cases of food at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the corner of Forrest Nelson and Tamiami Trail. The manager helped bring the groceries to the car."
The Cypress Falls community assembled a food drive and collected food for SVDP, Port Charlotte and the New Hope Food Bank.
"We were very grateful for the groceries and opened Monday with our shelves full," Krasenics said. "We would like to thank everyone who continue to support the pantry with monetary and food donations."
The food pantry is located at 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Food is distributed in the parking lot in a drive-thru format. No financial assistance is available at this time. Monetary donations and food will be accepted during hours of operation. A check can be mailed to P.O. Box 381238, Murdock, FL 33938-1238.
