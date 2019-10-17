Due to weather, the Food Truck Feastival has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 20th.
PUNTA GORDA — What's better than a food truck? Seven food trucks.
Charlotte County-based LGBTQ nonprofit All Rainbow and Allied Youth Inc., or ARAY, is hosting a Food Truck Feastival Sunday to raise money for their Peace River Pride celebration in January 2020.
There will be games, music, including Craig Singleton and the Big City Band, beer, wine and, of course, food trucks.
ARAY will also be collecting dry goods and hygiene donations for the Charlotte HIV and AIDS People Support food pantry and hygiene closet, which is located at 18200 Paulson Drive in Port Charlotte.
Products they are hoping for include dental products like toothbrushes, mouthwash, floss and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner. ARAY is also collecting nonperishable food donations.
ARAY was founded in 2017, and aims to create a place of support and provide information, advocacy and resources for LGBTQ youth of all races, nationalities and incomes, according to their website.
Growing up in Charlotte County, Hal Trejo, the president of ARAY, said "There wasn't a whole lot for kids to do." Adding on an LGBTQ+ identity created even fewer spaces to feel safe.
"We wanted to protect kids from the feelings of isolation that so many of us experienced in our youth," Trejo said. "This organization is important because our work is life-saving."
LGBTQ+ youth face higher rates of suicide, bullying and mental illness compared to their straight and cisgender peers, Trejo said.
"Family and community acceptance are the largest contributors to the health and wellness of LGBTQ+ youth, so we partner with families, community organizations, businesses, and our local schools to create a culture of acceptance and safety for LGBTQ+ youth throughout Charlotte County," they said.
The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in Punta Gorda's Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court. There is a $5 gate fee, and kids under 12 get in free. Volunteers also get in free, with volunteer opportunities also available before and after the Feastival.
Those interested in volunteering or becoming a vendor can contact ARAY at pride@allrainbowandalliedyouth.org or call 941-777-5053. To learn more information about CHAPS, call 941-625-2552 or visit their website at www.chapsfoodpantry.com.
Peace River Pride will be Jan. 18, 2020 at Laishley Park.
ARAY also offers biweekly drop-in hours where youth can have fun and meet friends in an open and safe environment.
The organization also provides hygiene products and binders at no cost, training and best practice resources to businesses, medical caregivers and those interested in supporting LGBTQ+ people.
To learn more information about ARAY, visit their website at www.allrainbowandalliedyouth.org.
