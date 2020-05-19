Julie Lloyd knows a great deal about the newspaper business. Her father went to printing school and worked as a pressman in Massachusetts, and her mom worked as a typesetter. And the desire to work in the trade didn’t stop with her parents.
Julie has spent the last 26 years working at the Sun in Port Charlotte. She’s worked in advertising and production, and her current title is National/Major Account Sales Support.
She was recognized recently as the Sun Coast Media Group Employee of the Month for April.
There are some challenges to her job, like tracking down orders when they are lost or collecting money from advertising agencies, but she keeps a pleasant demeanor while getting things done.
She said the best part of her job is dealing with people and working with her colleagues at the Sun.
“To me this is like an extended family,” Julie said. “I really care about everyone here and it’s a very supportive, friendly work environment.”
Her mother, Anna Soucy, also worked in advertising production at the Sun for many years.
“The irony is that she helped me get my first job in the printing business and I helped her get this one,” Julie said with a smile.
Growing up, she recalls spending time with her brother at the newspaper office, where her father was a production manager.
“We would run copy or play games while waiting for them to finish their work,” Julie said. “It was kind of like our second home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.