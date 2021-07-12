National Weather Service meteorologists said the surrounding area can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.
Monday’s hazardous weather forecast warned of wind and hail from thunderstorms, but the rest of the week won’t see storms quite as strong, said meteorologist Brian LaMarre.
Meteorologist Paul Close said Monday’s stormy weather came from “an upper low from the Bahamas, moving west northwest across the peninsula.”
LaMarre said Monday’s higher, colder temperatures produced hail and stronger storms.
For today, the chance of precipitation from showers and possible thunderstorms is 80% for the area; new rainfall amounts are predicted between a quarter and a half-inch.
Temperatures will hit a high of 91 today, but heat index values will be as high as 103, with an east wind of 6 to 10 mph. The low will be around 74.
Close said as with all thunderstorms, there is always a chance of water spouts or small tornadoes.
For the rest of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted through Sunday.
This shouldn’t pose a problem for the city of North Port, in which some parts of the city were flooded due to Elsa’s deluge, the water has continued receding.
Public Information Officer for North Port, Josh Taylor, said while progress has been slowed a bit by the weekend’s rains, which dumped 1.5 inches Saturday and 2.5 inches Sunday, the water continues to recede.
The chance of precipitation throughout the area is 80% on Wednesday, but it tapers off on Thursday and Friday when there will be a 30% to 40% chance of precipitation from scattered showers and thunderstorms both days, whose high temperatures will be around 91, and the low around 73 to 74 degrees.
Saturday’s chance of precipitation is highest during the day when it will be at 50%, then fall to a 30% chance Saturday evening.
Sunday’s forecast will be similar to Saturday’s, with high temperatures all week being in the low 90s and dropping to the low to mid 70s at night.
Drought forecast
LaMarre pointed out that between Elsa and the return of afternoon and evening storms, there is no longer a drought threat in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties or throughout the state, according to the Keetch Byram Dought Index.
Meteorologist Rodney Wynn with the National Weather Service said Charlotte County as of Monday received 25 to 30 inches of rain this year, with the western part of the county at 100% to 125% above its average rainfall, while the eastern side of the county has received between 90% to 100% its average rainfall.
“DeSoto County is drier,” he said.
The county has 75% of its normal average, with the west side of the county getting 25 inches this year so far, and the east side receiving 15 to 20 inches of rain.
