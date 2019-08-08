Foreclosures are rising slightly, but it's nothing compared to 10 years ago.
As of July, Charlotte County has seen 228 total foreclosures in 2019, according to the Charlotte County Clerk of Court. This is 23 more than the same time last year.
There were 31 foreclosures in July, a little less than the 35 foreclosures experienced this time last year.
"There has been an uptick in foreclosures," according to real estate agent Cynthia Logan, who specializes in foreclosed properties.
However, these foreclosures are a fraction of what they were 10 years ago.
By July 2009, the area had seen a whopping 2,793 foreclosures, and 4,550 by the end of the year.
Why are we having more foreclosures?
Logan attributes this uptick to typical things such as loss of job, divorce, or other crises that can occur.
But Logan, and her business partner Phuong Atkins, mainly see reverse mortgage foreclosures.
"The reverse mortgage was taken when the values were very high in 2007-2009 or so and, even though homes have appreciated in values, there is still no equity in the home," Logan said. With the owner either dying or going into assisted living, the home has to be sold.
Logan see's most of these foreclosures in Charlotte County, North Port, Arcadia and Venice.
How are we doing nationally and statewide?
Nationally, total foreclosures for the first six months of 2019 are down 18% from the same period last year, according to a report from ATTOM Data Solutions.
Florida did have the third-highest foreclosure rate of the first half of the year compared to other states, at 0.39%, the report said.
The highest rate was found in New Jersey at 0.54% and the lowest rate was in New Mexico at 0.26%.
Foreclosures in Florida also had the second-highest increase in the nation at 28 percent, according to the report.
