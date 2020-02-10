Lou Spacco

Lou Spacco, right, the former assistant supervisor of elections for Charlotte County, explained to observers that the tabulating machine created a spreadsheet of all the images of write-in votes. Nancy Prafke, opponent and current Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis, middle, and Charlotte County Judge John Burns listen. Spacco is now challenging his former boss, Stamoulis, in the next election.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Supervisor of Elections incumbent Paul Stamoulis isn’t running unopposed this year. His competitor? A former coworker.

Lou Spacco, former assistant supervisor of elections, filed as a Republican candidate for the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections position.

Stamoulis is also running as a Republican. Both so far have no filed monetary or in-kind contributions nor expenditures.

Spacco was hired January 2009, shortly after losing the Charlotte County Property Appraiser race in 2008 to Democrat candidate Frank Desguin by more than 13,000 votes. He was then “laid off” in December 2019, according to Spacco’s Supervisor of Elections’ personnel action notice.

Spacco could not be reached for comment by the Sun regarding his candidacy after numerous attempts to contact him.

Supervisors of Elections serve four-year terms. Stamoulis was first elected in 2008, and has won each election since. He ran unopposed in 2016.

“As long as Charlotte County voters feel I have something to contribute to keeping their elections office among the best in Florida, I will continue to do so,” Stamoulis said.

Stamoulis has supervised 14 error-free elections, including the 2018 statewide recount, according to the Charlotte elections office website.

The position has a salary of $132,866 as of July 2019, according to the Charlotte Votes website. It costs candidates more than $7,900 to file for candidacy, or they can get a petition with 1% of voters from the county’s last general election, which would equal 1,346 signatures.

County candidates must qualify by June 12.

The primary election is Aug. 18, when voters can decide who will be the next Supervisor of Elections. Early voting for the election goes from Aug. 3-16, and voter registration for this election closes July 20.

For more information on voting in Charlotte County, visit the Supervisor of Elections website at www.CharlotteVotes.com.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

