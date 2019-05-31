A former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested by a former colleague Thursday for violating a domestic violence injunction.
Thursday, the victim was purchasing ice at an Englewood car wash with her boyfriend. On a bike, Casey Roberts, 38, circled their vehicle and stared at the victim and her boyfriend, according to the arrest report.
Roberts did not speak to the two, but the victim felt “in fear for her safety by the way he looked at her,” the arrest report states.
Later that day, the victim received a call from her bank saying Roberts was requesting her address, phone number and a debit card in their joint account. The bank representative also told the victim Roberts said “time for revenge.”
The victim already had an order prohibiting Roberts from harassing, annoying, stalking, following or making communication with the victim that would cause alarm.
Roberts declined to give a sworn statement saying that he did not want to go back to jail.
“He continued crying and being very emotional saying he could not go back to prison,” the arrest record states.
Roberts was arrested Thursday and was charged with violating a domestic violence injunction and violation of probation or community control. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $5,000.
Roberts was found guilty in 2017 for battery, child abuse without great bodily harm and aggravated assault. In March 2017, Roberts headbutted his wife in the mouth and struck his 4-year-old child with a phone. When deputies arrived, Roberts had a kitchen knife, with an approximately 7-inch-long blade, and attempted to cut his own arms and throat, the Sun previously reported.
Roberts was tasered by a deputy after charging at him with a knife. He then was shot once in the upper thigh.
Roberts was previously an employee of the CCSO, hired as a clerk in the jail in 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 but left in 2008 due to a medical injury.
Between then and May 2018, Roberts had three DUI arrests in Charlotte County and CCSO responded nine times to domestic issues involving him.
Prior to his departure, Roberts worked as a school resource officer at Lemon Bay High School. In 2007, he was issued a letter of reprimand and was required to complete substance abuse counseling after appearing intoxicated while volunteering as a chaperon during a dance.
