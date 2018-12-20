Bob Starr, former Charlotte County Commission chairman, is running for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida.
He’s running against the only other candidate, Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota — chairman of the Sarasota County GOP — who has been endorsed by Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, and reportedly by President Donald Trump as well.
“The last thing I want to do is make the governor mad or the president mad,” Starr said. “That’s not my intent. I respect both of them immensely. But somebody has to push back. The governor doesn’t have the authority to appoint anyone chairman of the party. People need a choice.”
Starr said, “Joe Gruters has been a friend of mine for 15 years. He’s one of the best chairman in the state of Florida. Except for extenuating circumstances I wouldn’t be running.”
The extenuating circumstances, he said, include Gruters’ many “hats” that Starr contends would interfere with his job of running the state GOP, and the need to “take back” the state Republican Party from the Republican National Committee.
Starr said Gruters is not only chairman of the Sarasota Republican Party, “he’s an elected state senator. He’s just been appointed to the National Amtrak board. He runs a very successful CPA business in Sarasota, and he has a young family.”
“With those hats,” he asked, “how is he going to have the time to run the Republican Party of Florida? It’s not a part-time job. It’s also not a ceremonial post. It takes a lot of work.”
Starr, who is retired after working for Procter & Gamble for 27 years in Ohio and Florida, said that, if elected, it would be his only job, and he would not take the $125,000 yearly salary for the two-year post, donating it instead to President Trump’s 2020 election campaign.
“That’s one of the main reasons I’m doing this,” he said. “If Obama were still president, I’d be home. I’m doing it for the right reasons. I don’t have another job. I don’t have aspirations to go any further.”
Lindsay Harrington, chairman of the Charlotte County GOP, strongly endorses Starr.
“Bob Starr is a conservative Republican who has been very devoted to our local executive committee and to the Republican Party of Florida, and he would make a great chairman of the RPOF,” he said. “As long as I have known Bob, he has been a person of action. He does what he says he will do.”
In an era of “do nothing politicians,” Harrington said, “Bob offers a bold change. He is committed and will be a full time chairman.”
Starr was elected to the Charlotte County Commission in 2008, becoming chairman in 2009, before losing to current Commissioner Ken Doherty in the 2012 primary elections. He has served locally as chairman of the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee, and statewide as chairman of the RPOF Chairman Caucus. He also spent 11 years as the volunteer fire chief on Don Pedro Island.
Starr said he has serious concerns about the Florida GOP being “disenfranchised” by the Republican National Committee.
“It used to be that we ran our elections,” he said. “The last election (in Florida) was run by the RNC. They hired people, sent them down here, and we weren’t involved. We were ancillary. That’s part of the problem. People are just fed up with it. They just are.
“I intend to give control of the party back to the people who run the 67 county executive committees,” he said. “Finally, they will matter again.”
The election for GOP chairman, along with elections for other statewide offices in the GOP, will be held in mid-January in Orlando. Some 200 county chairs and about 60 appointees and members of the Legislature will be eligible to cast votes in a secret ballot election.
