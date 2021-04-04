When Joanne Cumisky and her husband decided to retire and move from Michigan to North Port, she knew she would continue to help businesses thrive, as she had done in her former home state.
Cumisky, who worked in the corporate world for 20 years before starting Vision Quest Leadership, LLC, decided southwest Florida had different needs, she said.
While her firm in Michigan helped large businesses, here she would help small businesses, and hence Vision Quest Business Builders was born.
Q: How did you come to open Vision Quest Business Builders?
A: Two years ago when my husband Temple and I moved to Florida, I knew southwest Florida had a different type of business environment, so I decided to open another division to serve small business owners' needs.
Q: Who are your clients?
A: They are businesses with 500 or less employees; some have only 10.
Q: Which areas do you serve?
A: My marketing area is from Sarasota to Fort Myers.
Q: How did you make the transition from being an executive to going into business for yourself?
A: Twenty-five years ago, I started out in corporate America. But even in college, I had the "entrepreneurial bug." I thought I would have my own retail store but decided to take a different path and I went to work for Gantos, a higher-end women's clothing chain where I climbed the ladder quickly and won award after award.
Q: Tell us about those awards.
A: I was Store Manager of the Year, Regional Manager of the Year, and I won the OPAL award - Outstanding Performance and Leadership.
Q: How long were you at Gantos, and what were your responsibilities?
A: I was there eight years, and 200 employees reported to me. I was in charge of a $17 million operation.
Q: How did Gantos affect what you'd eventually do?
A: Gantos had a training program unheard of in retail. It helped to hone my coaching ability, and we learned you have to be observant; watch people and see their interactions and how they behave. There are proven processes; we need to teach people to have success in business and their lives.
Q: After Gantos, where did you work?
A: I worked for a nutrition company. It was there I learned the behavioral aspects of what determines success.
Q: What led to you leaving the corporate world and going into business for yourself?
A: I always had the entrepreneurial spirit and thought it was time to apply what I learned from my corporate positions and training.
Q: Your business was open for about a year before the pandemic hit. How did this affect you?
A: After we went into full lockdown, I had to decide how the business would survive. I started a pro bono program for local chambers of commerce to help their members weather the storm. It was called the Crisis Leadership Intervention Program and it taught business principles. This was from March to June. Later, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce gave me their Business of the Year award for that endeavor.
Q: How did you get back your client base if no one was going anywhere?
A: I went into a fast learning curve; I am not a technical person, but I had used Zoom before, through the National Speakers Association of which I'm a member. My courses went digital, and my programs and counseling are now done virtually.
Q: Didn't you garner awards from the Michigan chapter where you learned how to use Zoom?
A: Yes, twice I was awarded the National Speakers Association of Michigan Speaker of the Year award.
Q: Because of the Speakers Association where you learned Zoom, you were able to revive your business during the pandemic. Who are your current clients?
A: I am working with nonprofit organizations and financial service companies at present.
Q: When you're not working, what do you do in your free time?
A: My husband Temple is retired, and we have a pontoon boat we like to take on the Intracoastal Waterway. We had a pontoon boat in Michigan and would take it on the lake. We also had a powerboat and I would water ski up there, but not in Florida because of one thing: alligators.
Q: Where can small business owners and entrepreneurs contact you?
A: They can email me at: joanne@vqbizbuilders.com.
