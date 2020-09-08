Jim Scott did not expect 25 vintage cars to park in front of his home in honor of his 75th birthday, but that's what happened on Friday afternoon.
Jim's daughter, Denise Scott, contacted the Florida West Coast Car Club and arranged for the special parade.
"I felt bad because we were planning on throwing him a big party, but then the coronavirus halted those plans," Scott said.
Jim's wife, Mable, helped plan the surprise event.
"It was amazing," said Mable. "They stood in the street and sang happy birthday. They even gave him a plaque with his name on it."
Denise also arranged to have decorative signs placed around the front yard by sayitintheyardfl.com.
"They really went all out," Jim said. "It was great. I like those old cars. I used to have a Plymouth."
Jim is a retired fire chief from Canton, Ohio. The couple moved to Deep Creek a few years ago to be closer to Denise, who lives in Fort Myers.
"I know it's unusual to move where your kids move," Mable said. "But we just love our neighborhood and we've made some very good friends."
Mable said it wasn't very difficult to keep the party a surprise because they have their hurricane shutters installed and they rarely leave the house since COVID-19 became a threat to their health.
"Our social lives are strictly doctor's appointments these days," Maybe said. "We don't get out very much, so it was nice to have some visitors."
Jim said although it was hot outside, he really enjoyed the event.
"I had no clue whatsoever that they were planning this party," he said. "It was great ... a very nice surprise."
