PORT CHARLOTTE — The Rev. Robert "Bob" Mattingly, a longtime pastor at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Port Charlotte, died Jan. 7. He was 82.
Although retired, up until a couple of years ago, Mattingly would occasionally celebrate Mass for other priests in Diocese of Venice parishes, including St. Charles Borromeo, St. Antonio, Sacred Heart and St. Maximilian Kolbe, said his good friend, the Very Rev. Robert Kantor, pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples.
Also in retirement, he served as a spiritual adviser to many people and was the author of a book, "Letters to Joey; Spirituality and Transformation in the Catholic Church Today."
Kantor described him as having a kind heart and a man who would give you "the shirt off his back."
"If he could do it, he would't turn anyone down," Kantor said.
"He was a master of keeping in touch not only during COVID, but he maintained his contacts and friendships with many; he would write or call. So many good friends relied on him for his spiritual advice, and I was one of those people," he said.
Mattingly was "kind and compassionate," Kantor said. "But he also had a wry sense of humor, saying that God has a sense of humor."
One thing Mattingly enjoyed doing outside the priesthood, was reading, traveling, and visiting the Fryemont Inn in North Carolina each year for a couple of weeks.
"He liked to hike in the Smoky Mountains," Kantor said.
Mattingly also loved tennis and sports, he played the guitar, and he painted with acrylics. His favorite pastime was cruising, according to his Legacy obituary posted online.
Kantor remembered the Fryemont Inn vacations and said Mattingly's friends would drop in and out, visiting with him. Kantor said Mattingly never let on that he was a priest, and once the innkeeper called him "the international man of mystery."
Kantor said of his friend, "he never considered St. Maximilian 'his' church — he said it was the church of the people. He was a good shepherd."
Gina Iacone was a good friend of Mattingly's and his health surrogate who was with him until the end.
"He was like a brother to me," she said.
Near Christmas, he gave his phone to Iacone to keep for him.
"On Christmas Day, he had over 60 calls and texts, and I learned he had friends from kindergarten."
Iacone had to recently tell some of those callers that he had died.
"Some men would break down crying," she said.
Iacone said this statement of Mattingly's perhaps best explains him: "With unbroken loyalty I have committed my life to service in the church."
Before coming to the Diocese of Venice, Mattingly served in Catholic schools and parishes in the Savannah, Georgia, Diocese where he was ordained to the priesthood in 1968. He served in Catholic schools and parishes and later entered the Benedictine Abbey in Pecos, New Mexico.
In June 1990, Mattingly, an only child, requested assignment within the Diocese of Venice to be near his aging parents.
He arrived to the Diocese of Venice in December 1991 and served as parochial vicar at Epiphany Cathedral and then Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish in Bradenton.
He became St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish's administrator in July 1994, and after a year he was appointed the pastor by Bishop John J. Nevins.
In a Maximilian Kolbe Parish newsletter, it attributed Mattingly's leadership as the factor which led to St. Maximilian Kolbe's growth.
Mattingly served there until his retirement on June 30, 2006.
Mattingly was born on Feb. 11, 1939, and raised in Washington, D.C. Before converting to Catholicism, he studied electrical engineering at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, then went on to train in computer research at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland.
But after a conversion experience, he decided to enter the priesthood and studied at Niagara University in Lewiston, New York where he received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy. He went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in sacred theology from St. Mary's Seminary and University; and a master's degree in education from Loyola University, before serving the Savannah Diocese.
A prayer service will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., Jan. 28, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish with Bishop Frank J. Dewane as the main celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
