NORTH PORT — Dan Mearns, a former reporter and editor for The Daily Sun, died Sunday of COVID-19 complications, his brother Greg Mearns announced on social media.
Greg Mearns said he was "heartbroken" to give the news.
"His last communications with family were, 'You don't want to get this,' and 'Make sure you get the booster,'" he stated. "As you all know, Dan was a beautiful soul who made us all smile, and even laugh out loud, at his love of life. I miss him sorely already. Peace."
Tributes poured into Mearns' social media page.
He was also involved in many civic and community activities, including performing with the Charlotte Players Inc. theater company and the Punta Gorda Rotary, where he helped to organize the Taste of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte Players said it set a Celebration of Life for Mearns at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte.
"Dan was a good friend who would do anything for anybody," Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moodie said. "He was our 50/50 guru and a wonderful volunteer."
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Charlotte Players - www.charlotteplayers.org or to the Charlotte County Imagination Library - www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
He most recently was a marketing specialist for Crews Banking Corp.
"I am blessed to have worked with Dan for the past several years at Charlotte State Bank & Trust and Crews Banking Corp.," Niki Smith LeVasseur, of Crews Banking, stated online. "He was a great friend and colleague. His shining personality will live on in our hearts."
Maryann Mize, who retired from Charlotte State Bank, worked with Mearns for 12 years. She knew him longer than that, writing a business column when he worked at The Daily Sun, she said.
"He was always collegial, kind and so helpful; he had a sweet and encouraging spirit," Mize said.
Charlotte State Bank and Trust President Craig DeYoung said the "entire bank family is heartbroken."
DeYoung said Mearns had been with the bank for more than 14 years.
"He was such a positive light that found the good in everyone," DeYoung said. "That personality trait is not found often. His quick wit and kind heart will certainly be something we will miss at the bank."
Daulton Simpson, Mearns' grandson, said on social media he was "absolutely devastated."
"We lost one of the most kind and loving men to ever walk the Earth. Dan Mearns was not just your average man, he was able to put a smile on your face no matter how bad your day was," Daulton Simpson wrote. "He would give everyone the shirt off of his back if he could and would never complain. Grandpa and I had a special connection, he was more like a father to me than a grandfather. He has always been a constant in my life and he has been one of the biggest supports to me thus far."
Simpson said he was reflecting on some of his best memories as a child - with many involving Mearns.
"He had the biggest heart I’ve ever seen and I truly believe that even at 73 he was too young. He was the most lively person I’ve ever met and I have learned so many incredible things from that man," he wrote. "I hope to be half as good of a person as he turned out to be. I loved him with all of my heart and will carry him with me forever."
Mearns was born in Covington, Kentucky, and grew up in Louisville. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky.
He began working for thoroughbred horse racing industry publications after college and was a member of the horse racing media for two decades including managing editor of The Blood-Horse and Thoroughbred Record. He then was the editor of Florida Horse magazine. He authored a book about Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew, and was a TV and radio analyst, according to his LinkedIn page.
Mearns worked at the Sun from 2000 to 2006, where he was a copy desk chief; reporter; business editor; editor of The Englewood Sun and columnist.
As a freelance writer, he wrote for Florida Weekly. Prior to working at Crews Banking, Mearns was the communications coordinator for WilsonMiller Inc.
Mearns is survived by his brother Greg Mearns; sister Karen Miller; children Jennifer (Brad) Brenner; Lucas (Mary Foster) Edwards; Christyl Bowling; and six grandchildren: Isaiah Brenner, Samantha Brenner, Christian Brenner, Justus Brenner, Camryn Foster and Daulton (Lucas) Simpson.
