Westminster College quarterback Trent White will be at Sunday's National Bowl in Daytona Beach.
The senior out of Charlotte High School is on the American Team roster for the all-star game featuring the best seniors from non-Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
He was recognized on the All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference second team.
More football
Venice High graduate Dom Marino is also on the American roster at the National Bowl. The quarterback helped Missouri Western State University beat Southern Arkansas in the Live United Bowl. He completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 211 yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown. He rushed five times for 29 yards.
Former Tarpon Ty Tyler has been named to the all-Conference USA second team. The Marshall University defensive lineman led the team with eight sacks in 12 games. The redshirt junior finished with 41 tackles and one forced fumble.
Florida International University defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver III is an all-Conference USA honorable mention selection. In 12 games the Charlotte graduate had 36 tackles, broke up nine passes and intercepted one.
Another from the Tarpons, FIU redshirt freshman Tommy Zozus is a long snapper among the All-Conference USA honorable mention choices.
University of Miami center Tyler Gauthier will play in the Dec. 27 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The senior heads into the game against Wisconsin having started all 12 games. He played for the Indians.
Jarrod Hewitt of Virginia Tech will face Cincinnati in the Dec. 31 Military Bowl. The past Indian is a starting defensive lineman.
Women's basketball
Lemon Bay High product Sarah Lutz had 11 points for Florida College against William Carey. The guard added one steal and one assist.
Starting forward Mykelli Taylor of LaGrange College had three points and three rebounds against Maryville. She competed for the Tarpons.
Women's gymnastics
Venice alumna Sandra Elsadek is a freshman for Ball State University.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.