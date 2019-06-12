A Fort Myers man died in a crash in Charlotte County Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Police said early Wednesday that the driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza, Ronald W. Rief, 74, was headed southbound on US-17 (Duncan Rd) in the outside lane.
The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with trees and a fence.
The vehicle came to its final rest in a ditch off the roadway, FHP said, noting the crash happened around 8:25 p.m.
Rief's 74-year-old passenger had minor injuries, according to FHP.
