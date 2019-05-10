A Fort Myers woman died Friday night in a crash along I-75 in Punta Gorda, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Manoucheka Silverain, 32, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry northbound in I-75 around 7:44 p.m. She was traveling in an outside lane, when the vehicle left the roadway, traveled onto the shoulder, rotated and hit a concrete pole, FHP said in a press release late Friday night.
Silverain's 10-year-old passenger survived with minor injuries. Both were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
Tires on the vehicle were in poor condition, with a tread depth of less than 1/32 of an inch. That contributed to the crash along with wet roads, FHP said.
The crash happened near mile marker 155, and both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.
