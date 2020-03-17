Leaders at the Charlotte County Community Foundation (CCF) understand the negative impact that our local economy may face in the coming days, weeks and possibly months ahead.
“Through CCF’s Hands Up Grant (HUG), we will be providing assistance to those affected by job or income loss,” said Executive Director Ashley Maher early Tuesday. “Thanks to the generosity of the founder of Hands Up Grant, Cheryl Berlon, who has donated $25,000 in a match-up opportunity, we will be able to help our neighbors in need with emergency funds.”
By Tuesday evening, however, that number changed.
“We started out with a $25,000 match, and by late afternoon those matching funds went up to $75,000,” Maher said. “We are fortunate to live in a county that is responsive and has residents who recognize the responsibility our community has to assist those most vulnerable during a tremendous time for need. Thanks to these donors we are in a position to offer temporary assistance to those most in need during this difficult time.”
The matched money will come from Cheryl Berlon and the Pennoyer Family Trust.
Starting this Friday, Charlotte County residents seeking assistance will be able to call for eligibility screenings done through Charlotte County 2-1-1. Assistance will be available for rental/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare and food needs. Call 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161.
CCF has been working with the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD), a public/private partnership between community organizations that are activated during all types of disasters to coordinate and respond to emergent community needs. COAD members include faith-based, nonprofits, volunteer groups and government agencies.
“The program is different because it is focused on emergency crisis prevention, ensuring that unmet needs are addressed before they spiral out of control,” Maher said.
She said several people in the community stepped forward when they heard about the program and offered to help.
“The entire situation is so fluid right now and everyone is being affected,” said Maher. “We know there is power in numbers and we want our community to know that we hear you and we will work as diligently as possible to help anyone who needs help. We do not want anyone to fall behind.”
A special website has been created for applicants interested in the program. Visit https://coadfl.org/ for instructions on how to apply.
Ongoing donations are being accepted and volunteers are welcome.
Those wishing to donate can visit www.charlottecf.org, call 941-637-0077, or send a check payable to CCF: memo: COVID-19 HUG RESPONSE to 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.