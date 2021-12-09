PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte Community Foundation is offering some 70 scholarships — the highest number ever offered through the foundation to date — for students from Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
The application process is simple, said Justin Brand, director of community engagement.
"By completing a single application, students have an opportunity to be selected for scholarships of up to $5,000 annually in financial support," Brand said.
He said the scholarships range from $500 to $5,000.
They must be pursuing or planning to pursue further education at an accredited university, community college, technical school, or certification program.
There are targeted fields of study in addition to general scholarships for graduating seniors who would attend a two-year or four-year college or university.
There are also scholarships for upper level education and "for adult students who want to change careers," Brand said.
Scholarship eligibility varies per individual scholarship. such as the applicant must also be a current resident; a graduating high school senior; graduate of a high school located within Charlotte, Lee or Sarasota counties and/or works in Charlotte County.
"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, old and new, there will be increased opportunities for students pursuing general education, skilled trade, culinary, hospitality management, and so much more,” Brand said.
He said the foundation's scholarship program has evolved and expanded in recent years.
"We will be awarding scholarships on behalf of the Babcock Ranch Foundation and the Isles Yacht Club," he said. "Being able to work with these two incredible organizations, and all of our donors, is truly impactful to our community."
In 2021, CCF awarded $137,200 to 42 local individuals enrolling higher education programs this year, with 2021 being another record-breaking year. All of the Charlotte Community Scholarships are funded through individual donors or organizations.
Brand said anyone interested in setting up a scholarship fund can do so with a gift of $25,000 which will be administered through the Charlotte Community Foundation.
The money is invested and the interest provides for scholarships into the future.
For more information, visit the Charlotte Community Foundation at www.charlottecf.org or call 941-637-0077.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.