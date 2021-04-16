A search warrant conducted on an Englewood home put four people behind bars on Friday morning.

Englewood drug bust

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a loaded handgun and various rounds of ammunition in the home on the 3100 block of Bourbon Street.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies said they found methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, rounds of ammunition, pipes and syringes scattered throughout the home on the 3100 block of Bourbon Street.

CCSO’s SWAT team, the Warrant and Traffic units and the Narcotics unit worked together to search the home.

Four arrested in Englewood drug bust

Vincent Delemos, Latisha Campbell, Elizabeth Norris and Fallon Capps-Buchner


Vincent Delemos, 35, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon.

Latisha Campbell, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Norris, 32, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments