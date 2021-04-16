Four arrested in Englewood drug bust

A search warrant conducted on an Englewood home put four people behind bars on Friday morning.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies said they found methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, rounds of ammunition, pipes and syringes scattered throughout the home on the 3100 block of Bourbon Street.
CCSO’s SWAT team, the Warrant and Traffic units and the Narcotics unit worked together to search the home.
Vincent Delemos, 35, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon.
Latisha Campbell, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Norris, 32, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
