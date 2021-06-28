After a year-long pandemic and the current lifting of restrictions, Americans are hitting the road in near-record numbers this Fourth of July, at a time when gasoline will be the highest price in seven years.
"Prices could fluctuate between now and the weekend," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
On Monday, Florida's average was $2.935, but on Tuesday, AAA reported regular unleaded in Florida averaged $2.978.
Jenkins said this Independence Day is "expected to be the most expensive at the gas pumps in seven years."
The Punta Gorda metro region continued its trend of having the least expensive gas of all Florida metro regions. Price for regular unleaded averaged $2.934 per gallon, up from $2.857 a day earlier, but still lower than other metro regions.
A person filling a 16-gallon capacity tank with regular unleaded in Charlotte County on Tuesday would pay $46.94, where gasoline averaged $2.934 per gallon.
But elsewhere in Florida, where the average was $2.978 on Tuesday, the bill would come to $47.65.
A person filling their 16-gallon capacity tank in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where regular unleaded averaged $3.090 per gallon, would pay $49.44.
The average price of regular unleaded was $2.965 in Sarasota County and $2.986 in DeSoto County.
AAA has projected some 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday weekend; of those 2.4 million are forecast to drive to their destinations, which represents 91% of holiday travel.
This will be the highest on record for Independence Day and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.
Jenkins cited several factors in the surge, including people being vaccinated and feeling comfortable traveling.
Also, they have an incentive to travel now that many travel restrictions have been lifted and resorts and businesses have reopened.
With many Floridians traveling out of state, they might encounter higher gasoline prices on the road. As of Tuesday, the nationwide average was $3.109 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
"Gas prices have shot up this year, as global fuel demand recovers from the pandemic faster than supplies," Jenkins said.
He said gas prices won't likely deter road trips.
"If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel," he said.
Beside higher prices for gasoline, however, travelers might also encounter higher prices for hotels and car rentals due to high demand, AAA reported.
Mid-range hotel rates increased between 32% and 35%, with average nightly rates ranging between $156 and $398 for AAA Two Diamond and AAA Three Diamond hotels, respectively.
The price of gasoline this Fourth of July will be nearly a dollar more than last year's average price of $2.11 per gallon, but that reflects the fact pump prices last year were severely depressed due to low demand because of the pandemic.
In recent years, Florida gas prices on Independence Day averaged $2.68 per gallon in 2019; $2.68 in 2018; $2.15 in 2017; $2.16 in 2016; $2.67 in 2015; and $3.60 in 2014, according to AAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.