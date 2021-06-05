Kurt Brown, like many of us, was just too busy to go online and register for a COVID-19 shot when the vaccines first became available.
He tried to get one at a local Walgreens, but was told to come back the next day. “I told them I was working that day,” he said.
Brown, who owns The Village Brewhouse at Fishermen’s Village, was headed up to Haines City over the Memorial Day weekend when he stopped at an Arcadia gas station.
“I saw a state of Florida vaccine van,” he said. Deciding then and there to get a shot, he said the healthcare workers offered him a choice between the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I ran out in 10 minutes,” after getting vaccinated, he said, adding he waited an additional 15 minutes under observance, as is the protocol after when one gets the vaccine.
Then he had an epiphany: Why not invite the van to come to The Village Brewhouse and turn getting a shot into an event?
After asking a Department of Health worker at the gas station whether that would be feasible, his inquiry was passed along and on the following Tuesday he received a call from the state of Florida, telling him a mobile vaccine van would come to his restaurant this Monday, June 7.
And hence, the idea was born: “Have a beer and get a shot,” Brown said. Anyone getting a vaccine that day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will get a free beer.
But there will be other perks, such as the Jim Beam Promo Girls who will be offering frozen drinks promoting the company’s new Orange Bourbon.
“There’s no pre-registering required,” Brown said, adding that children 12 to 17 must have a parent’s or guardian’s permission.
Also, you can pick your own vaccine — Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.
One does not need to be a resident to take advantage of getting their free COVID-19 shot, said Brown.
Although the state will be disbanding its mobile vaccine units on June 25, said Brown, health officials assured him those getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be directed to a nearby location where they can receive their second shot.
The J&J vaccine requires only one dose.
The vaccination rate nationwide has slowed; at one time the U.S. couldn’t get enough COVID-19 vaccines, but now there is a surplus.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program
.
