Harbor Advisors, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Port Charlotte SCORE are holding a workshop Wednesday titled 'Insurance to Protect Your Business.'

The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.

During the workshop, Kathy Nash of State Farm Insurance in Punta Gorda is slated to explain different types of insurance available for businesses, what each type covers and if your business needs the protection.

Learn about coverage for property damage, legal liability and employee related risks.

The workshop and lunch are free, and you don't have to be a member of the chamber to attend.

Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required at portcharlotte.score.org.

