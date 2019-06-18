Harbor Advisors, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Port Charlotte SCORE are holding a workshop Wednesday titled 'Insurance to Protect Your Business.'
The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
During the workshop, Kathy Nash of State Farm Insurance in Punta Gorda is slated to explain different types of insurance available for businesses, what each type covers and if your business needs the protection.
Learn about coverage for property damage, legal liability and employee related risks.
The workshop and lunch are free, and you don't have to be a member of the chamber to attend.
Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required at portcharlotte.score.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.